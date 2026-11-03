University autonomy not absolute: Rajasthan High Court quashes PhD admission merit list

Observing that the autonomy enjoyed by a university in academic matters is not absolute or unfettered, the Rajasthan High Court has quashed a PhD admission merit list of the University of Rajasthan in the wake of a challenge over the evaluation of UGC NET-qualified candidates.

Justice Sameer Jain was dealing with the plea of a student who sought reconsideration of his candidature for PhD admission in Economics under the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) category in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and admission guidelines.

He challenged the university’s merit list dated August 10, arguing that it had incorrectly clubbed JRF-qualified candidates with two other categories of National Eligibility Test or NET-qualified candidates and assessed everyone solely on interview marks.

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“The autonomy enjoyed by a university in academic matters is not absolute or unfettered. Such autonomy must be exercised within the bounds of the governing statutory provisions and binding regulations framed by the competent authority,” the court said on October 30.

It clarified that qualifying the UGC NET-JRF examination does not automatically entitle a candidate to PhD admission. However, candidates have the right to have their applications considered according to the eligibility conditions and evaluation methodology legally applicable to their category.

Petitioners challenged merit list

The petitioner, a student belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category who cleared the UGC-NET examination and JRF in Economics along with two other candidates, challenged the University of Rajasthan’s PhD admission process for the 2025-25 academic session.

Justice Sameer Jain rejected the university’s argument that the petitioner could not challenge the selection process after participating in the interview. Justice Sameer Jain rejected the university’s argument that the petitioner could not challenge the selection process after participating in the interview.

The petitioners challenged the university’s first merit list, issued on August 10, alleging that it clubbed three categories of NET-qualified candidates, JRF-qualified candidates, and those eligible for assistant professor appointments and PhD admission, and those eligible for PhD admission only, into a common merit list.

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Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Rudranshu Singh contended that the university assessed all candidates solely on the basis of interview marks, disregarding the distinct evaluation criteria prescribed by the UGC.

Under the UGC’s March 27, 2024, public notice, JRF-qualified candidates were to be assessed for PhD admission based on their interview performance, while candidates in the other two categories were to be evaluated using a combined weightage of 70 per cent for NET scores and 30 per cent for interviews.

The petitioner’s candidature was rejected for failing to secure the prescribed qualifying marks in the interview. He then emailed a representation to the university’s Vice-Chancellor on August 11 but alleged that no action was taken. He subsequently moved the court, which granted him provisional admission to the PhD programme in Economics on August 14, pending adjudication of the dispute.

The university defended its selection process, arguing that it followed the prescribed admission rules and that no separate quota of seats had been provided for the three categories.

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‘Academic autonomy can’t override legal requirements’

The high court noted that the UGC’s March 27, 2024, public notice classified NET-qualified candidates into three categories and prescribed different admission criteria. These distinctions could not be treated as merely descriptive or incidental.

The court observed that the absence of separate seat quotas for the three categories did not resolve the dispute. Seat allocation and determination of merit are distinct aspects of the admission process. Candidates could compete for seats from a common pool without necessarily being assessed using identical methods.

“The settled principle is that judicial interference in academic matters must be exercised with due restraint. Nevertheless, such restraint cannot be construed as an exemption from compliance with statutory or regulatory requirements,” it held.

The court rejected the university’s argument that the petitioner could not challenge the selection process after participating in the interview. It observed that participation did not empower an authority to disregard mandatory legal requirements or validate an otherwise unlawful procedure.

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The ruling noted that the challenged merit list could not be sustained if candidates from all three categories had been placed in a common list and assessed exclusively on interview marks, without following the distinct admission methodologies prescribed for them.