Union Bank account not mandatory to receive accident compensation: MP High Court

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that claimants in motor accident compensation cases need not open an account with the Union Bank of India (UBI) to receive their dues.
Setting aside the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal’s orders, Justice Vinay Saraf of the high court’s Indore bench clarified that claimants can maintain accounts with any nationalised bank for compensation disbursement.
“Considering the directions issued by the Chief Justice and the practice procedure communicated by the registrar general as well as the clarifications submitted by the registrar (judicial) and registrar (IT), it appears that there is no such direction that, for disbursement of the awarded amount or creation of the Fixed Term Deposit, the account is required to be opened in Union Bank of India,” the October 29 order read.
The court directed that the claimant may open the account in any branch of any nationalised bank and, upon submission of the details of the account, tribunals are obliged to transfer the amount directly to the said account.
The case originated when a woman and other petitioners in a motor accident compensation case before the MACT in Neemuch district challenged the tribunal’s decision requiring them to maintain an account with Union Bank of India to obtain their compensation amount in a fixed deposit receipt.
The tribunal, through orders dated July 31 and August 5, relied on the high court’s procedure for disbursing motor accident compensation through an online dashboard.
Appearing for the claimants, advocate Akhil Godha argued that neither the Supreme Court nor the high court had directed them to open accounts exclusively with Union Bank of India, and that the compensation could be transferred to an account maintained with any nationalised bank.
The court observed that there was no administrative instruction requiring claimants in motor accident compensation cases to open a bank account with UBI to receive their compensation or invest in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR).
Referring to the Supreme Court’s direction of April 2025 regarding the disbursement of motor accident compensation, the court noted that these directions provided that compensation deposited with a tribunal should ordinarily be transferred directly to the bank account of the person entitled to receive it.
The court clarified that Union Bank of India was the only bank integrated with the online dashboard for creating FDRs at the time. “However, there will be no requirement of opening any account in the Union Bank of India for FDR by the claimant,” the order added.