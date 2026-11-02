Union Bank account not mandatory to receive accident compensation: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that claimants in motor accident compensation cases need not open an account with the Union Bank of India (UBI) to receive their dues.

Setting aside the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal’s orders, Justice Vinay Saraf of the high court’s Indore bench clarified that claimants can maintain accounts with any nationalised bank for compensation disbursement.

“Considering the directions issued by the Chief Justice and the practice procedure communicated by the registrar general as well as the clarifications submitted by the registrar (judicial) and registrar (IT), it appears that there is no such direction that, for disbursement of the awarded amount or creation of the Fixed Term Deposit, the account is required to be opened in Union Bank of India,” the October 29 order read.