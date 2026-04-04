‘Under what authority…?’: Allahabad HC slams MACT for 6-year delay in releasing widow’s insurance claim

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench has taken serious note of a Motor Account Claims Tribunal (MACT) Presiding Officer not releasing a Rs 7 lakh insurance claim to a widow, Renoo Singh, despite clear High Court directions issued in 2019.

The court sought an explanation from the Presiding Officer for insisting that the amount will not be released until the applicant ensures her previous counsel appears before the Tribunal, even though the widow had said there was a dispute between her previous and current lawyers.

“The Presiding Officer shall give an explanation as to under what circumstances the impugned order dated 06.02.2026 has been passed, and under what authority of law can he pass such an order of not releasing the sum without prior hearing the erstwhile counsel for the petitioner, where there appears to be infighting between them,” the bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh stated in its April 3 order.