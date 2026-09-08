‘Unbecoming of a judicial officer’: Court pulls up judge for holding trial despite compromise

The Allahabad High Court noted that the trial court judge had put the accused men on trial in an illegal and arbitrary manner. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court recently admonished a trial court judge for a “blatant and flagrant” violation of its order as she “proceeded to hold trial, framed charges against the accused persons” when she was directed to decide the case on the basis of a compromise application.

Justice Raj Beer Singh was hearing a plea filed by two men who were seeking recall of an order directing the trial court to decide their case based on a compromise application, but instead a full-fledged trial was held and the men were acquitted.

“It is apparent that the order dated August 8, 2025, passed by this court, was disregarded and violated by the judge in a blatant and flagrant manner, and even after verification of the compromise, instead of passing an order on compromise, she proceeded to hold trial, framed charges against the accused persons, and put them on trial in an illegal and arbitrary manner. The conduct of the said Presiding Officer is unbecoming of a judicial officer” the August 31 order read.