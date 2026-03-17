Una Dalit flogging case: 5 convicts sentenced to 5 years in jail, Rs 5,000 fine

A Gujarat court on Tuesday sentenced the five men convicted in the 2016 Una flogging case, where four Dalit men were assaulted and paraded by self-styled cow vigilantes, to a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.
While Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Nagjibhai Vaniya, Pramodgiri Gausvami, and Balvantgiri Gausvami were convicted by a Sessions Court in Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district on Monday, the quantum of sentence was declared on Tuesday.
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jignesh Pandya convicted the men on charges of voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and humiliating the members of the Scheduled Caste community, etc., under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The men were also facing a range of other charges, like attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, assault or criminal force used against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, etc., but the court did not convict them under these charges.
A senior lawyer connected with the case said that the maximum punishment for the offences for which the five were convicted is five years and a fine. “All five have already spent more time in jail than the maximum punishment, so they are likely to have it set off against the sentence,” the lawyer said.
The 2016 incident occurred on the outskirts of Mota Samadhiyala village of Una tehsil of Gir Somnath district on July 11. Vashram Sarvaiya (the complainant in the case) and two of his relatives were skinning dead cows—one of them killed by a lion—when the accused gathered as part of an alleged conspiracy and started beating them, accusing them of cow slaughter. They also allegedly took away the victims’ mobile phones.
On getting a message that his sons were being beaten up, Balu Sarvaiya reached the spot and allegedly asked the accused to stop, saying that skinning dead cows is their traditional occupation. Balu and his relatives were also allegedly attacked by the accused.
Story continues below this ad
Later, the four victims—Vashram, Bechar, Ashok, and Ramesh—were allegedly taken into wrongful confinement by the accused in their SUV and flogged with wooden/plastic sticks, iron pipes, etc. They were then paraded half-naked in Una town, before being handed over to the police. The accused allegedly recorded this act on their phones and circulated it on social media, which sparked protests in Gujarat and across the country.
The CID (Crime) unit of the Gujarat Police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against 41 people. While one of the accused died during the trial, 35 were acquitted.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More