Una Dalit flogging case: 5 convicts sentenced to 5 years in jail, Rs 5,000 fine

A Gujarat court on Tuesday sentenced the five men convicted in the 2016 Una flogging case, where four Dalit men were assaulted and paraded by self-styled cow vigilantes, to a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

While Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Nagjibhai Vaniya, Pramodgiri Gausvami, and Balvantgiri Gausvami were convicted by a Sessions Court in Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district on Monday, the quantum of sentence was declared on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jignesh Pandya convicted the men on charges of voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and humiliating the members of the Scheduled Caste community, etc., under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.