15,172 civilians killed, 80% deported children missing: UN probe report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The report mentioned that around 80% of the children in the cases documented by the commission have not yet been returned. (File photo)

A report from the United Nations-appointed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found Russian authorities committing “systematic crimes against humanity”, stating that since the invasion, over 15,000 civilians were killed and 41,000 injured.

The commission was established by the United Nations Human Rights Council through a resolution adopted on March 4, 2022, and has been tasked with investigating alleged human rights violations, breaches of international humanitarian law, and related crimes arising from the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine.

The commission further documented a “pattern of deportations, sexual violence against women and girls when breaking into civilian houses by Russian authorities”.

The report underscored the “evacuation” of Ukrainian youth, in which the commission verified at least 1,205 cases of child transfers, noting that 80 per cent of these children have not yet been returned to their families.