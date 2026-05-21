Umar Khalid moves Delhi High Court for interim bail, hearing tomorrow

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear on Friday the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid after a Delhi court dismissed his plea in the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. Khalid had sought a 15-day release to attend the 40th-day ritual (chehlum) of his late uncle and to visit and take care of his mother, who is set to undergo surgery.

The matter is likely to be heard by a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

While dismissing Khalid’s plea on May 19, the court had said, “No doubt that on previous occasions, as mentioned by Counsel for the applicant, not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail and they never flouted the conditions as imposed by the Court, but it doesn’t mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the Court should grant the same. The Court has to consider every fresh application on its own merits and should allow the same only when the grounds are reasonable.”