Delhi HC grants Umar Khalid 3-day interim bail for his mother’s surgery

Delhi High Court on Friday granted jailed activist Umar Khalid three days’ interim bail from June 1 to 3 to care for his mother during her surgery, while noting his pending UAPA case and Supreme Court’s earlier denial of regular bail. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted jailed student activist Umar Khalid interim bail for three days from June 1 to 3 to attend to his mother, who is due to undergo a surgery.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Madhu Jain recorded that it is taking an “empathetic view”, while noting that Khalid was denied regular bail by the Supreme Court in January as he appeared to be one of the “prime conspirators” in the 2020 northeast Delhi larger conspiracy case under the stringent UAPA.

Khalid sought interim bail for 15 days to attend the 40th day death ritual of his uncle as well as to take care of his mother who is due to undergo a minor surgery. He has earlier been released thrice on interim bail during the period of his incarceration as an undertrial.