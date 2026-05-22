Delhi HC grants Umar Khalid 3-day interim bail for his mother’s surgery

Delhi High Court on Friday granted jailed activist Umar Khalid three days’ interim bail from June 1 to 3 to care for his mother during her surgery, while noting his pending UAPA case and Supreme Court’s earlier denial of regular bail. (File Photo)
A division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Madhu Jain recorded that it is taking an “empathetic view”, while noting that Khalid was denied regular bail by the Supreme Court in January as he appeared to be one of the “prime conspirators” in the 2020 northeast Delhi larger conspiracy case under the stringent UAPA.
Khalid sought interim bail for 15 days to attend the 40th day death ritual of his uncle as well as to take care of his mother who is due to undergo a minor surgery. He has earlier been released thrice on interim bail during the period of his incarceration as an undertrial.
“The court is also conscious of the fact that the regular bail application was rejected by the SC on January 5, the appellant being one of the prime conspirators… However, taking an empathetic view that his mother is due to undergo surgery, this court is inclined to grant interim bail from June 1, 7 am to June 3, 5 pm,” the bench recorded. The court did not grant him interim bail to attend his uncle’s death ritual.
While ASG SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police on Friday, impressed that Khalid be released only with police escort, the court did not order for the same.
The court has ordered him to furnish surety and personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and also restrained him from moving beyond NCR region, permitting him to stay at his residence at Jamia Nagar and to visit the hospital only.
On May 19, a day after the Supreme Court, while underlining that bail is the rule and jail an exception even in UAPA cases, expressed “serious reservations” on the decision of one of its own benches to deny bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case, a Delhi court had declined to grant him interim bail.
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While noting that Khalid and other co-accused in the case have “never flouted conditions imposed by the court”, it, however, recorded: “But it doesn’t mean that on every occasion, whenever the accused seeks bail, the court should grant it.”
In January, a division bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, while granting bail to five accused in the larger conspiracy case, had declined bail to Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam, saying they stood on a “higher footing in the hierarchy of participation”. The court had observed that prolonged incarceration cannot be an “absolute entitlement” to seek bail in terror cases.
On May 18, another division bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed its disagreement with the January order. It referred to the three-judge decision in K A Najeeb in 2021, which had said that an accused undertrial suffering long incarceration under UAPA with no end in sight to the criminal trial must be enlarged on bail.
Khalid has been in jail for five years and eight months, since his arrest in September 2020.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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