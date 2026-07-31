2020 riots: Delhi High Court seeks police reply on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

Umar Khalid’s bail pleas were rejected twice by the Delhi HC earlier -- in October 2022 and September 2025. Both times, the Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi HC’s order. (Source: File)

The Delhi High Court Friday issued notice to the prosecution on a plea by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who is seeking interim as well as regular bail in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy case’.

Umar, represented by senior advocate Trideep Pais, sought interim bail on the same ground on which two co-accused — Tasleem Ahmad and Abdul Khalid Saifi — were granted six months’ interim bail by the Supreme Court in May, after another bench questioned the approach adopted in an earlier bail ruling in January.

A High Court division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Vikas Mahajan will hear Umar’s bail plea on August 27, along with the regular bail plea by co-accused activist Sharjeel Imam.