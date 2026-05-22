Umar Khalid Bail Hearing Live Updates: Delhi High Court to hear interim bail plea

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused Khalid's interim bail plea. (File photo)

Umar Khalid Bail Hearing LIVE: The Delhi High Court will shortly hear the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. The matter is listed before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

Bail rejected: Earlier, a Delhi court had dismissed Khalid’s plea who had sought a 15-day release to attend the 40th-day ritual (chehlum) of his late uncle and to take care of his mother, who is set to undergo surgery.

Story continues below this ad While dismissing Khalid’s plea on May 19, the court had said, “No doubt that on previous occasions, as mentioned by Counsel for the applicant, not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail and they never flouted the conditions as imposed by the Court, but it doesn’t mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the Court should grant the same. The Court has to consider every fresh application on its own merits and should allow the same only when the grounds are reasonable.”