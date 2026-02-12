Ultimate decision rests with her: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 29-week pregnancy

The Madhya Pradesh High Court said that the survivor would have to bear the physical and psychological consequences of continuing the pregnancy. (Image generated using AI)

Reinforcing bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted the termination of a 29-week pregnancy of a 13-year-old rape survivor, holding that the ultimate decision rests with her.

Justice Vishal Mishra was hearing a plea of a minor rape survivor in form of a letter dated February 9 which was treated as a suo motu petition and allowed the medical termination of her pregnancy.

“The choice to continue pregnancy to term, regardless of the court having allowed termination of the pregnancy, belongs to the individual alone. Further, the consent of the pregnant person in matters of reproductive choices and abortion is paramount,” the court said on February 11.