Fake cops, honeytrap, Rs 50,000 demand: Gujarat High Court slams ‘easy money’ crime as it slashes sentences in 2010 case

The men were taking the complainant to Ahmedabad to withdraw more money when they were intercepted by actual officers of the Crime Branch. (Image generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court news: The Gujarat High Court modified the conviction of two men and acquitted a third person in a 2010 case involving a honeytrap, extortion and impersonation of police officers.

While partially allowing the plea of the three accused, the division bench of Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani said that such offences in which people earn “easy money” are now increasing.

Considering that two of the accused passed away during the case’s pendency, the court reduced the sentence of the remaining two accused from five years to two years.

The court cited that the offence of dacoity could not be sustained because the number of persons found to have conjointly committed the crime was now fewer than five.