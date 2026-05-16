Amid NEET heat, Delhi court demands CBI explanation for closing 2024 UGC-NET leak probe

Amid the heated NEET-UG paper leak row, a Delhi court has pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for closing the investigation into the 2024 UGC-NET paper leak case.

Neetu Nagar, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Rouse Avenue Court on Friday demanded a written explanation from the agency, questioning why a closure report was filed in January 2025 despite the CBI’s own findings explicitly stating that a suspect had collected money from candidates by “luring them with leaked question papers”.

“Perusal of the closure report shows that it has been mentioned in para no. 16.30 by the IO (investigating officer) concerned that ‘Nikhil Soni has collected money from the aspirants of the UGC-NET 2024 by luring them on pretext of giving/leaking the exam paper’,” said Nagar in her order dated May 15.

“It is manifest that crime has been committed as per the contents of para 16.30 but still the investigating officer has ignored the same and filed a closure report for reasons best known to him,” she added.

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Following this, the CBI’s IO told the court that he needed some time to file an explanation in writing for the same, after which the judge posted the matter for May 21.

In July 2024, the CBI probe into the alleged UGC-NET paper leak found that the “evidence” — which led the Education Ministry to cancel the exam just a day after over 9 lakh candidates appeared for it across 317 cities on June 18 — was “doctored”.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, just a day later that year, the Centre canceled the exam crucial for entry-level teaching jobs and PhD admissions in Indian universities, following inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs that stated that “the integrity of the examination may have been compromised”.

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The alleged evidence was a purported screenshot of the paper being circulated on a Telegram channel around 2 pm on the day of the exam, with messages and comments suggesting it was leaked before the first session of the exam.

In its closure report filed before a special court in Rouse Avenue Court in January 2025, the CBI said there was no evidence of paper leak in the case. The agency claimed that as per forensic experts, the purported screenshot of the paper was fabricated by a school student using a mobile application. The CBI had found that the said screenshot had been manipulated in a way to create the impression that it was available before the examination.

A candidate had allegedly shared a photograph of the question paper on a Telegram channel around 2 pm on June 18, 2024, right after the first session of the UGC-NET. The chatter on the Telegram channels was detected by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the MHA. The University Grants Commission was informed the next day. Based on that input, the government had cancelled the exam.

The CBI took over the probe on June 23. As per the agency, the modus operandi was deciphered based on an analysis of the screenshot and digital trail of the messages exchanged on the Telegram channel where claims of the paper leak were made.