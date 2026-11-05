The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is planning to put in place a committee to reconsider the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which were stayed by the court earlier this year after petitions questioned their neutrality.

“The government is contemplating appointing a committee,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The solicitor general said this after the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the government to consider taking a relook at the provisions. “Why don’t you revisit these regulations so that the next generation is taken care of? They should protect the interest of every student,” the CJI said.