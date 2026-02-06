‘Typo or clarification cannot override terms of job advt’: Punjab and Haryana HC directs reconsideration of driver, operator posts

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday allowed two writ petitions filed by candidates who were denied appointment to the post of driver/operator in the fire services of municipal corporations, councils and panchayats in Punjab. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the rejection orders and a public notice issued by the authorities, holding that the eligibility criteria mentioned in the recruitment advertisement cannot be changed after the selection process has begun.
The case arose from an advertisement issued on January 28, 2023, for the posts of fireman and driver/operator. The petitioners, including Gurvinder Singh and Suminder Singh, along with others, had applied for the driver/operator positions. They cleared the written examination and physical efficiency test, but their candidatures were rejected on the grounds that they did not possess a heavy vehicle driving licence for five years as of March 16, 2023, the last date for submission of applications.
Arguments of the petitioners
• The advertisement clearly required candidates to hold a heavy vehicle driving licence for at least five years “prior to the date of recruitment in the fire service”.
• The petitioners met this requirement by the time the recruitment process reached the stage of physical tests and result declaration.
• The authorities wrongly interpreted the condition as five years prior to the last date of application, effectively changing the eligibility criterion after the process had started.
• Changing the rules midway violates settled law laid down by the Supreme Court in ‘K Manjusree vs State of Andhra Pradesh (2008)’.
• No corrigendum or amendment was ever issued to alter the wording in the advertisement.
State’s defence
The state counsel argued that the reference to “date of recruitment” in the advertisement was a typographical error and was meant to be the date of the advertisement or the last date of application. A clarification was sought from the employer department and received on October 18, 2023, based on which the rejections were made. The criterion was applied uniformly to all candidates and was not selective.
Reasons cited by the ruling
• The exact wording in Clause 7(2) of the advertisement is: “Holding License of driving heavy vehicles not less than five years prior to the date of recruitment in fire service.” The court found this wording unambiguous.
• The petitioners did not have five years of licence experience on the date of the advertisement but did have it before the date of recruitment, thus satisfying the published condition.
• No corrigendum or amendment was issued at any stage to change the calculation of the five-year period.
• Eligibility criteria mentioned in an advertisement are binding and cannot be altered after the selection process has commenced.
• The Supreme Court in ‘K Manjusree vs State of Andhra Pradesh (2008)’ has held that “rules of the game” cannot be changed mid-process or after the process has begun.
• A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in ‘Tej Parkash Pathak vs Rajasthan High Court (2025)’ has reiterated that the recruitment process begins with the issuance of the advertisement and ends with the filling of vacancies.
• Subsequent clarification or claim of typographical error cannot override the express terms of the advertisement to the prejudice of candidates.
The court quashed the public notice dated February 19, 2024, and the rejection order dated June 28, 2024 (in one case on July 9, 2024). The authorities have been directed to reconsider the petitioners’ candidatures strictly as per the original advertisement within eight weeks from receipt of the certified copy of the order. Eligibility is to be assessed with reference to the date on which the result of the physical examination was declared.
If found eligible, the petitioners will receive notional benefits and seniority on par with candidates already appointed under the same advertisement, subject to the fulfilment of all other conditions. However, they will not be entitled to back wages.
Both writ petitions have been allowed without costs.
