‘Ensure no harm caused’: Punjab and Haryana High Court protects 2 women in live-in relationship

The court directed the SSP to take appropriate steps to ensure that no harm was caused to the life and liberty of the petitioners. (Image is generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Noting from the Aadhaar records that both petitioners are adults, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted protection to two women in a live-in relationship, directing the police to ensure their life and liberty are safeguarded against any perceived threat from their families.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing a petition filed by two adult women in a live-in relationship against their families’ wishes, seeking protection of their life and liberty.

“The Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, District Ludhiana, is directed to consider the representation dated 16.04.2026 , qua threat perception and take appropriate steps to ensure that no harm is caused to the life and liberty of the petitioners,” the court said.