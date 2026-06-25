Two men ‘living in shadow’ of conviction released by court 40 years after crime

The Allahabad High Court upheld the conviction of two men for a 1984 armed robbery in which villagers apprehended them at the spot; however, considering their age, lack of criminal history, and the 39-year delay in appeal disposal, the court released them on probation and directed payment of Rs 75,000 compensation to the victims.

Dealing with a plea of the accused against the conviction order, Justice Santosh Rai noted that the criminal appeal has been pending since 1986, and admittedly, the appellants have lived under the shadow of conviction for four decades; presently, the age of the appellants is more than 60 years.

“Appellants are the first offenders and old-aged persons. Accused appellants Dhunna and Sheo Bhushan are not habitual offenders, considering the fact that this criminal appeal has been pending since 1986 (about 39 years),” the court said on June 23.