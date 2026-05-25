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Twisha Sharma Case Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to begin hearing shortly

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, less than six months after her marriage.

Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | May 25, 2026 10:38 AM IST
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Twisha SharmaThe Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and registered it under the title ‘In RE: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home’.

Twisha Sharma Case Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the suo motu case registered over the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. The top court took suo motu cognisance of the case on May 23 and registered it under the title ‘In RE: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home’. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi will hear the matter.

Case: Twisha, 33, was found dead less than six months after her marriage. While the postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature,” her family alleged murder and destruction of evidence.

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The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the probe to the CBI, while the Bar Council of India suspended the license of her husband, a lawyer, saying, “the allegations are grave and have a direct bearing upon the dignity, discipline and public image of the legal profession”.

 

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