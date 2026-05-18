‘Kyon bheja mujhe yahan’: Twisha Sharma case hinges on contrasting accounts, WhatsApp messages

Observing that Noida resident Twisha Sharma’s death occurred within six months of marriage under “unnatural circumstances”, a sessions court in Bhopal said that it “does not appear appropriate to grant anticipatory bail” to her husband, Samarth Singh.

Singh is allegedly absconding. His mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, is also an accused in the alleged dowry demand and death case, and was granted anticipatory bail earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Pallavi Dwivedi, while rejecting Samarth’s plea, noted that the FIR, witness statements and WhatsApp chats placed on record indicated that the “main allegations” were against him. The court said that, considering the nature of the allegations and the stage of investigation, granting anticipatory bail “would not be appropriate”.

According to the bail order, Twisha and Samarth were married on December 9, 2025, in Delhi after meeting through a matrimonial website. Before marriage, Twisha had worked as an actor and model in Telugu and other language films and had also appeared in advertisements. At the time of her marriage, she was employed with a private company in Delhi.

The order records sharply divergent versions of the marriage from the two sides.

Samarth, in his anticipatory bail plea, claimed that Twisha had repeatedly travelled between Bhopal and Delhi-Noida after marriage and that tensions emerged after she became pregnant in April.

The defence claimed that Twisha had become distressed after learning of the pregnancy and did not want to continue “the role of a housewife”.

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The complainant’s side, however, alleged that Twisha was harassed for dowry and pressured into terminating her pregnancy. The objections filed before the court alleged that Samarth and his mother repeatedly taunted Twisha, questioned the paternity of her unborn child, and forced her to undergo an abortion. The family also alleged that she was physically assaulted by her husband on several occasions.

According to the prosecution’s objections cited in the order, Twisha’s family had paid Rs 2 lakh after alleged dowry demands from the accused. The objections further stated that on the night of May 12, Twisha made several frightened phone calls to her family members shortly before her death.

The court order reconstructs Twisha’s final hours largely through the version presented by the defence. According to the application, Twisha visited a beauty parlour near her house on May 12 and later went for a walk in a nearby park before returning home around 7.30 pm. After watching television for about an hour, she went downstairs and spoke to her parents over the phone. Around 10.15 pm, her mother allegedly called the family asking them to check on her. Samarth’s family claimed they found Twisha hanging from an iron rod on the terrace using an exercise resistance band. The defence said attempts were made to loosen the noose and administer CPR before she was taken to a hospital.

Twisha’s family, however, has disputed that narrative and alleged that she had been under severe mental distress because of sustained harassment in her matrimonial home. In objections before the court, the family said Twisha had called them in fear on the night of her death and that they lost contact with her around 10.35 pm. The family further alleged that Samarth later informed them over the phone that “she is no longer in this world”.

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Her family presented WhatsApp messages in court, where, on May 9, she purportedly wrote, “Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jao kal please (Please come and take me away from here tomorrow).” She allegedly told her mother that it appeared her husband no longer needed her and had merely been “tolerating” her for a year. On April 30, she allegedly described her life as “narak” (hell). “Kyun bheja mujhe yaha? Ye yaha baat hi nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me here? He is not even talking to me),” she purportedly wrote.

The defence rejected the allegations in court. Advocate Enosh George Carlo, appearing for Samarth, argued that the alleged dowry demand itself was inconsistent with the financial transactions placed before the court. “You have to prove the dowry demand, and the allegation is Rs 2 lakh. They themselves have produced evidence that Rs 7 lakh was transferred, and Harshit, her brother, was also provided money. If we are giving money, then why would we ask for Rs 2 lakh?” Carlo said.

The defence also challenged the authenticity of WhatsApp chats relied upon by the complainant’s side. “All the messages have been edited. This was submitted to the court. There are inconsistencies in the messages. You cannot prove that torture was happening,” Carlos said.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has accused the police of delaying action and shielding an influential family. “Why should the body have been handed over when the case itself is suspicious? The post-mortem report and evidence do not match,” he alleged while demanding a second autopsy and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.