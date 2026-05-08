Plea in Supreme Court seeks Governor to invite TVK’s Vijay to form new government

The petition urged the court to invite Vijay to form the government and be sworn-in as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (File Photo)

A member of Vijay’s TVK party Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Vijay to form the next government after the recent elections in the state.

Seeking urgent hearing of the plea, petitioner Ezhilrasi P, an advocate and “active member” of TVK said that “as per the settled legal position by” the SC, “firstly the…Governor is duty bound to invite the leader of largest single party to form the government and later prove the majority in the floor.”

The plea, filed through Advocate A Lakshminarayanan, said that “since…Vijay (is) the elected leader of the largest single party, from the media it is understood that the…Governor may be inviting post-poll coalition parties in Tamil Nadu to form the government.”