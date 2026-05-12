Supreme Court to hear TVK MLA’s plea tomorrow after Madras High Court bars him from Tamil Nadu floor test

The MLA moved Supreme Court after the Madras High Court restrained him from participating in the legislative assembly floor test scheduled on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear Wednesday an appeal filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi challenging the Madras High Court order restraining him from voting or taking part in the floor test of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Appearing for Sethupathi, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi submitted before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the MLA had filed an appeal challenging the high court order passed earlier in the day.

As Singhvi urged the bench to take it up urgently, the CJI said he would list it for Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Madras High Court bench of Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar restrained Sethupathi, who had won from Tiruppattur district by one vote, from voting.