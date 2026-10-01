TV made ‘horrifying sound’, cracked display, Kerala man wins Rs 25,000 consumer payout

The complainant alleged that the TV produced a “horrifying sound” and the display developed a crack. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed an online shopping platform and a seller to jointly and severally replace a television after the customer alleged that it produced a “horrifying sound” and developed an internal crack in its display when he switched it on.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G also ordered the opposite parties to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

“The complainant having so many expectations ordered for brand new TV set of his choice installed it and assembled with all family member but once switch is put on with a horrifying sound display went and crack inside and not able to view programme with clarity or no proper display and all his hopes crashed…” the commission observed.