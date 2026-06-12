Turkish Airlines ordered to pay Rs 50,000 compensation after 1-day baggage delay ruins man’s business trip

Turkish Airlines news: A Delhi consumer who landed in Tel Aviv for crucial business meetings but found his checked-in baggage missing has won a 15-year legal battle against Turkish Airlines, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (South-West), Delhi, holding the airline guilty of deficiency in service and directing it to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for the harassment and inconvenience caused.

Commission president Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur were hearing a complaint filed by Delhi resident, one Sundeep Gupta, against Turkish Airlines over the delayed delivery of his baggage during an international trip to Israel.

“In this case, the complainant at the time of disembarking, as the baggage is in the charge of the airline till the passengers are handed over their checked-in baggage at their destination. Having admittedly failed to do so, the airline cannot escape liability for its deficiency by stating that the bag was delivered the next day. Hence, we find the airline deficient in service and allow the present complaint,” said the commission on May 27.

The complainant was forced to bear additional expenses for purchasing daily-use items and clothes due to internal issues with the Turkish Airlines, said the commission. (Image generated using AI) The complainant was forced to bear additional expenses for purchasing daily-use items and clothes due to internal issues with the Turkish Airlines, said the commission. (Image generated using AI)

Suffered discomfort, mental, physical harassment

Undoubtedly, the complainant suffered discomfort and mental and physical harassment for one day.

However, his claim regarding the losses incurred due to delays in attending the urgent meetings is not corroborated by any cogent documentary evidence on record.

The complainant was undoubtedly forced to bear additional expenses for purchasing daily-use items and clothes due to internal issues with the Turkish Airlines, as a result of which the complainant’s bag went missing.

Once the complainant has handed over the luggage via the check-in counter to the airline , it was the duty of the airline to make sure that the luggage which is in their safekeeping is handed over in its original condition to the passenger.

Business trip turned stressful

According to the complaint, Gupta had booked Turkish Airlines flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv via Istanbul on August 16, 2011, to attend two important business meetings on behalf of his company.

His itinerary included flight TK 717 from Delhi to Istanbul and flight TK 786 from Istanbul to Tel Aviv.

However, after arriving in Tel Aviv, he discovered that his luggage had not reached the destination.

When he approached the Turkish Airlines lost baggage counter, he was informed that the bag had been left behind in Istanbul and would be delivered the following day.

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The passenger claimed that the missing baggage contained important documents, clothes and other essentials needed for his meetings.

As a result, he requested immediate assistance and compensation from the Turkish Airlines to purchase fresh clothes and toiletries. According to him, the request was refused.

Forced to buy clothes, toiletries

With no access to his belongings, Gupta said he had no option but to spend 932.29 Israeli New Shekels, equivalent to about Rs 12,494 at the time, on clothes and personal-care items so that he could attend his scheduled meetings.

He further alleged that the unexpected shopping trip delayed him and affected his professional commitments. His baggage was eventually delivered on August 17, 2011, a day after his arrival.

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Subsequently, Gupta sent multiple representations to the Turkish Airlines seeking compensation, including letters dated September 27, 2011, and January 19, 2012.

When no satisfactory relief came, he issued a legal notice in March 2012 and eventually approached the consumer forum.

Airline admitted delay but denied liability

Turkish Airlines acknowledged that the baggage did not arrive with the passenger and that a delayed baggage report had been created.

The airline also admitted that the bag was traced and delivered on August 17, 2011.

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However, it argued that baggage delays can occur because of operational factors beyond the carrier’s control, especially given the large volume of baggage handled at international airports.

The airline also contended that the baggage was delivered in its original condition without damage or pilferage and therefore no compensation was warranted.

The carrier further disputed Gupta’s claim regarding the importance of the meetings and maintained that no actual loss had been established.

Commission finds deficiency in service

After examining the evidence, the commission noted that the airline had admitted the baggage was not delivered when the passenger arrived in Tel Aviv at 2.15 pm on August 16, 2011, and was instead handed over around 3 pm on August 17, 2011.

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During this period, Gupta remained without access to his clothes and essential items.

The commission held that once a passenger checks in baggage, it becomes the airline’s responsibility to ensure its safe and timely delivery at the destination.

It observed that Gupta was compelled to incur additional expenditure because of the airline’s failure to transport his baggage along with him and therefore the airline could not avoid responsibility merely because the bag was delivered a day later.

Why commission rejected larger claim

While ruling in favour of the passenger, the commission declined to award the much larger compensation sought in the complaint.

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The commission pointed out that Gupta had not produced documentary proof showing that he attended business meetings on August 16, 2011, or that he suffered financial losses because of any delay in attending them. It noted that records such as meeting minutes could have supported such claims.

The commission also observed that some shopping invoices submitted by the complainant were not in English or Hindi and had not been translated into a language understandable to the forum, making it difficult to verify the exact expenditure claimed.

Relief granted

Taking these factors into account, the commission awarded a lump-sum compensation of Rs 50,000 for the mental agony, inconvenience and harassment suffered by Gupta due to the one-day baggage delay.

The order directs Turkish Airlines to comply within three months. Failing that, the airline will have to pay interest at 6 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date of filing of the complaint until realization.

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Written by Aparajita Prasad. She is an intern with The Indian Express.