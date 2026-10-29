Tukaram Mundhe vs FSSAI: Why a BJP-led state is taking on a BJP-led Centre

In an unusual move, the Maharashtra government, acting through its Commissioner of Food Safety, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Tukaram Mundhe, recently approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) with a writ petition alleging that a “parallel enforcement structure” was created by the central regulator.

The state government claimed the FSSAI, established in 2008, encroached upon and “usurped” its powers and stripped designated officers of the FDA of their authority to issue licenses and inspect food business premises.

The root of the dispute, as per the plea, lies in the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. The plea stated that when Parliament enacted the law in 2006, consolidating legacy food laws, it established a clear division of administrative responsibilities between the Centre and the State.

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As a central body corporate, FSSAI was established with a primary operational area for “laying down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale and import, to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption,” instead of conducting routine domestic inspections.

On the other hand, the state machinery’s role was enforcement of the 2006 Act on the field—including routine inspections, sample testing, licensing, and registrations through the Food Safety Commissioner and local officers, including Designated Officers (DOs), Food Safety Officers (FSOs), and Food Analysts (FAs).

What were the latest triggers?

The decision to move the HC against FSSAI’s “parallel” system came against the backdrop of an aggressive enforcement drive launched by the Maharashtra FDA following Tukaram Mundhe’s appointment as FDA Commissioner earlier this year.

Under Mundhe, the state FDA initiated strict enforcement actions across the state, including suspensions of licenses of high-profile restaurants, eateries, sweet shops, dairies and milk vendors among others.

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However, the field officers faced administrative hurdles due to the May 2023 directive by FSSAI, which restricted state officers from independently entering or sampling premises holding Central Licenses unless FSSAI officers accompanied them, along with subsequent decisions.

What are Maharashtra’s contentions?

The petition by Maharashtra government contended that FSSAI gradually expanded its executive mandate through subordinate regulations and notifications, creating an administrative structure “unknown” to the original Act.

August 2011: FSSAI framed FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011 defining the Licensing Authority as the Designated Officer (DO) appointed by the State Commissioner or by the CEO of FSSAI as Food Safety Commissioner. This created “Central Licensing Authority” and “State Licensing Authority,” which the state argued travelled beyond Section 36(1) of the 2006 Act that recognised only State-appointed DOs.

November 2018: As per state government, FSSAI created dedicated central posts, including Central Food Safety Officers (FSOs) and Food Analysts (FAs), establishing field machinery for the central regulator.

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October 2020: FSSAI launched the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal to issue license and registration. The petition alleged it was designed so that “food businesses to the maximum extent brought under the purview of central licensing authority,” taking them outside local inspection remits, despite licensing being the “business of Food Safety Commissioner and his Designated officer.”

January 2023: The Centre notified the FSS (First Amendment) Rules, 2022, allowing the FSSAI CEO to confer additional charge as DOs on central officers for areas outside state jurisdiction

May 2023: The plea claimed the CEO of FSSAI issued an order putting a “restriction” on State Food Safety Commissioners, FSOs, DOs, and FAs from enforcing the law on operators holding Central Licenses and registrations, emboldening the “parallel enforcement structure.”

March 2026: FSSAI revised turnover thresholds, mandating registrations for food businesses over Rs. 1.5 crore turnover, with state licenses applicable between Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs 50 crore, and central licenses above R. 50 crore. The petition called these “unconstitutional and illegal” changes a “blatant violation of Section 23 of the General Clauses Act, 1897,” as they lacked prior publication for public feedback.

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What did the state’s plea seek?

The plea urged the HC to quash provisions within the 2011 Licensing Regulations, 2018 Recruitment Regulations, and 2026 Amendment Regulations as “unconstitutional and illegal.”

It sought declarations that the FSSAI CEO cannot appoint DOs for central licensing, Central FSOs, or Food Analysts, and has “no power to issue executive instructions” inconsistent with the 2006 law.

Pending disposal, it sought an interim stay on the May 2023 order and directions for FSSAI to transfer all FoSCoS records back to state authorities.

Moreover, it requested directions for state authorities to build an independent online licensing platform “to avoid uncalled interference” by FSSAI in state officers’ powers. A division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi will hear the matter on November 26.