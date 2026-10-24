‘Usurped our powers’: Now, Tukaram Mundhe takes Centre’s food regulator to court

The Maharashtra government, through its Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, recently approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), alleging that the central regulator has unlawfully set up a parallel enforcement system and encroached upon state powers.

The commissioner claimed this “usurped” state body’s powers and prevented it from enforcing the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 in food business premises that hold a ‘Central License’.

A bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi on Friday posted the hearing of the writ petition filed by state government through the State Commissioner of Food Safety, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to November 26.

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The plea claimed that the FSS Act, 2006 was enacted to decentralise food administration. It stated that the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the 2005 Bill intended that “the enforcement of legislation will be through the State Commissioner of Food Safety, his officers and Panchayat Raj/Municipal Bodies” and that licensing powers “would stand decentralised to the Commissioner of Food Safety and his officers”.

However, the state government’s plea claimed the FSSAI gradually created a “parallel enforcement structure” and contested May 12, 2023 order issued by the CEO of FSSAI to the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states and Union territories.

The plea said the through impugned order, “restriction was put on Commissioner and his/her officers such as Food Safety Officers, the Designated Officers and the Food Analyst to enforce the provision of the said Act and rules and regulations in respect of the food business Operator having the Central License and Registration”.

The plea claimed the CEO acted by “usurping the powers of Commissioner of Food Safety” by appointing Central Licensing Authorities, Central Food Safety Officers, and Food Analysts under Section 10(5) of the FSS Act.

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It also contested the order issued by FSSAI in March this year revising the turnover threshold of food businesses for registration, for a state licence and for a central licence.

The petition stated that these changes were finalised without prior publication for public feedback, calling it a “blatant violation of Section 23 of the General Clauses Act, 1897”.

The plea contended that the FSSAI, a central authority under the FSS Act, was required to lay down uniform standards and monitor imported food articles at ports of entry, instead of conducting routine domestic inspections.

The state government also challenged the mandatory rollout of the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS). It claimed the portal was designed so that “food businesses to the maximum extent are brought under the purview of the Central Licensing Authority,” effectively taking them outside the inspection remit of local officers.

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The plea said Mundhe was approaching the HC “for the removal of injustice and injury caused to him and his officers as well as to the people of the State of Maharashtra.”

The plea sought a direction from the HC to quash the impugned provisions of the within the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011, the 2018 Recruitment Regulations, and the recently introduced 2026 Amendment Regulations.

Pending disposal of the plea, it also sought an interim stay on the May 2023 order, along with directions to the FSSAI to transfer all FoSCoS database records back to state authorities. The state also sought an interim stay on the May 2023 order and directions to the FSSAI to transfer all FoSCoS database records back to state authorities.