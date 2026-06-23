Tubewell left dry for 3 years, farmer wins Rs 50,000 against Punjab Power Corporation

A Punjab consumer commission has directed the state power corporation to shift a farmer’s tubewell electricity connection and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation after finding that he was forced to run from “pillar to post” for nearly three years following the drying up of his old borewell, which adversely affected his crop yields.

President Naveen Puri, along with members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, called the corporation’s approach “autocratic and illogical” and held that bureaucratic technicalities could not deprive a farmer of an essential utility service.

“The poor farmer submitted to this commission that the adjoining landowner has refused to put his signature on NOC (non-objection certificate), so in this given equation/scenario, is it so that the poor farmer would be permanently denied for shifting his connection for running his tubewell to irrigate his crops? The plea taken by the opposite party (power corporation) has no substance and smells of autocratic and illogical ways of the opposite party,” the June 10 order read.

The commission was hearing a complaint filed by one Shokeen Singh, a 57-year-old farmer from Hoshiarpur, seeking directions to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to shift his tubewell connection to a newly dug borewell after the earlier one dried up.

‘Autocratic attitude of corporation’

The commission concluded that the farmer, who had applied for shifting of his tube well connection and also paid fees for the shifting of connection about three years back, could not understand rules and norms of the power corporation.

The consumer body found that the farmer has been suffering for about three years, as his annual agricultural yields have reduced to nothing due to non-availability of water to irrigate his farms.

The commission noted that the farmer is ready to pay the cost involved in extension of PVC cable up to his newly submersible bore.

It was held that the conduct of the corporation reflects an autocratic attitude, as the concerned officer failed to appear before this commission despite being called twice.

The consumer body found a clear deficiency in service on the part of the corporation and imposed costs for its arbitrary conduct and failure in discharging its statutory duties.

The commission held that the Punjab Power Corporation will shift the tube well connection of the complainant to his newly made submersible bore well.

Old borewell dried up

It was alleged by the farmer that he has one electricity tube well connection, which he got installed for irrigation of his land. It was added that there are two electric poles installed by the power corporation which are meant for passing the electric wire for supply of the power to the tube well of the complainant and other villagers.

The farmer has argued that earlier the submersible bore where the power corporation has provided connection dried up. Subsequently, he claimed that he got a new submersible bore in this very land at a distance of about 100 feet.

The farmer mentioned that he moved an application in September 2023 to the power corporation for provision of electric supply at the new submersible bore. He added that the corporation had fulfilled all the formalities and submitted the requisite fee from the complainant.

Story continues below this ad

However, it was alleged that the power corporation did not provide electric supply to the newly made submersible bore of the complainant. Therefore, there is a deficiency on the part of the power corporation.

The farmer claimed that he is ready to deposit all the requisite charges for getting the electric supply and has also visited the office of the corporation various times requesting them for supply, but they did nothing. The farmer himself was representing his case before the forum.

Power corporation’s defence

The corporation’s counsel, advocate K C Mahajan contended that the complainant has not disclosed from whose fields he is to get the transmission line, and that is why the process of shifting the connection at the new site could not be started unless and until the complainant discloses the route of his line for installing the transmission line.

It was further added that the location of the earlier supply and the subsequent supply is immaterial until and unless all the formalities are completed by the complainant.

Story continues below this ad

It was argued that the shifting of connection is not the vested right of the complainant because the safety of electrical appliances and fluctuation of voltage are more required than the mere wish of the complainant.

It was also contended that the complainant does not become the owner of the electrical appliances, which remain the property of the corporation.

The corporation added that the complainant has not completed the required formalities for shifting of connection and thus, there is no deficiency of any service on their part.

It was added that the complainant cannot take the benefit of his own wrong and is bound to complete the requisite formalities to avoid any loss of life or other danger.

Story continues below this ad

It was further contended that without submitting the test report and the correct working of his apparatus for running the tubewell, the corporation cannot take any risk of life and safety without completing all the formalities.

Significance of ruling

This order of the consumer commission points out that utility providers cannot deny essential services by citing minor technicalities and shifting the burden entirely on consumers.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 or 1800-11-4000 for assistance.