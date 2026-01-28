‘Trust was breached’: Why Himachal Pradesh High Court refused bail to 61-year-old accused of assaulting toddler

HP High Court News: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a bail plea of a 61-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old child, emphasising that the “heinous” nature of the crime and the “breach of trust” reposed by the survivor’s parents disentitle the petitioner from the concession of bail.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was dealing with the bail plea of a man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Himachal Pradesh High Court: Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that variations in the survivor’s mother’s statement are not sufficient to grant bail to petitioner. (Image is enhanced using AI) Himachal Pradesh High Court: Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that variations in the survivor’s mother’s statement are not sufficient to grant bail to petitioner. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The difference in the ages of the petitioner and the survivor and the fact that the informant had left the survivor in the house of the petitioner in trust to take care of her, which trust was breached, would make the offence heinous, disentitling the petitioner from the concession of bail,” the court observed.