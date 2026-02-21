‘Trust deficit’: Supreme Court orders deployment of district judges for Bengal SIR

Saying that such deployment of judicial officers may have some impact on pending court cases, the bench advised “some interim arrangement for shifting of matters for interim relief or of urgent nature to alternate courts”.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Bengal SIR, sir hearing last date in west bengal, sir hearing date in west bengal, west bengal sir news, how many voters deleted in west bengal sir, supreme court verdict on sir today, mamata banerjee supreme court live streaming, supreme court of india, supreme court judgement today live, west bengal sir hearing, supreme court mamata banerjee, west bengal sir, sir hearing, sir hearing today live, west bengal SIR hearingThe bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took exception to the state government not providing the ECI with Sub-Divisional Officer/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level officers to be appointed as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), as required by the rules.
Make us preferred source on Google

Noting the “trust deficit” between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court on Friday issued an “extraordinary” direction for deployment of serving and former district judges for vetting claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, took exception to the state government not providing the ECI with Sub-Divisional Officer/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level officers to be appointed as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), as required by the rules.

The “unfortunate blamegame with… allegations and counter allegations… clearly depicts a case of trust deficit between two constitutional functionaries, namely a democratically elected state government and the ECI,” said the bench, which included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Also Read | Supreme Court directs CJ of Calcutta High Court to appoint judicial officers for deciding claims, objections in WB SIR

“There seems to be a serious dispute between the parties with respect to the substantive/ actual rank and status of the officers who have been provided by the state government for the performance of the duties as EROs and Assistant EROs. It is, however, nearly impossible for this court to determine the prescribed rank and status of the officers now deployed with the ECI by the state government,” it said.

“Be that as it may, in order to ensure fairness in the adjudication of the genuineness of the documents relied upon and the consequential determination for inclusion or exclusion in the voter list, and as agreed to by both sides, we are left with hardly any other option but to request the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to spare some serving judicial officers along with some former judicial officers of impeccable integrity in the rank of Additional District Judge or District Judge, who can then, in each district, be requested to revisit and dispose of the claims under the category of ‘logical discrepancy/unmapped category’,” it said.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: Final roll deadline nearing, fate of over 2 lakh electors uncertain as EC faces upload and verification hurdles

Given that the the modalities will have to be evolved at the High Court level, the SC also directed “the Chief Electoral Officer along with one authorised senior officer of the ECI, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police of the State Government, and in the presence of Advocate General of the State and learned Additional Solicitor General in Calcutta High Court, to hold a meeting with the Chief Justice tomorrow itself i.e., 21.02.2026.”

“Each such judicial officer/ former judicial officer shall be assisted by the micro observers from the ECI side and by officers of the state government who have already been deputed by the state to perform or assist in such duties,” it said, underlining that “the circumstances being extraordinary, request for entrustment of the responsibility to the judicial officers/ former judicial officers is also of extraordinary nature.”

Story continues below this ad

Saying that such deployment of judicial officers may have some impact on pending court cases, the bench advised “some interim arrangement for shifting of matters for interim relief or of urgent nature to alternate courts”.

Also read | EC suspends 7 AEROs in Bengal for ‘misuse of power’ in SIR exercise

The “Collector/SP shall be obligated and is hereby directed to directly render assistance and provide all kinds of logistic support to the presiding judicial officers and their team for the purpose of smooth completion of the pending process”, the bench said.

The bench also allowed the ECI to publish the list “to the extent it gets completed” by February 28, adding “that will not be taken as a final publication” and “subsequently, the supplementary list can be added”.

Stating that completion of the SIR exercise is the “foremost urgent issue that has risen for our consideration”, it noted that “the stage where the process is now stuck relates to adjudication of claims and objections of the persons who have been included in ‘logical discrepancy/unmapped category’.”

Story continues below this ad

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state government, said the court had extended the date for uploading the claims and objections from February 14 to 21, but the ECI stopped it on February 15. “Now 1.5 lakh cannot be uploaded, and 3.5 lakh have been given no notice. What will happen to that,” he said.

The bench said the judicial officers can decide that too. “All other ancillary issues placed before us or that may arise during the process shall also be decided by the presiding officers to be nominated by the Chief Justice,” it said.

The CJI asked the state to “cooperate with the HC… provide logistic support and assistance” and to “create that environment so that they (judicial officers) can discharge their responsibilities.”

Also read | To understand Bengalis’ anxiety over SIR, look at their art

A counsel said the state police was not acting in cases of violence highlighted in a petition filed before the court. The bench then directed the Director General of Police to file a supplementary affidavit giving details of the complaints received so far and action taken.

Story continues below this ad

Taking up the matter, the bench sought to know whether its orders of February 9 had been complied with.

“Since the court gave us the liberty to replace officers, we have written to them (state government)… look this is the requirement, we need officers of this nature…and they have said in a reply a couple of days ago (February 17)…that the government is examining the list of eligible officers,” Senior Advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the ECI, said. “Everything depends at this stage on adjudication of documents and their validity. And this is to be done by EROs. We are short of qualified EROs,” he said.

“In spite of our order on February 9, on February 17 you are saying you are still examining,” the CJI said, adding “we are disappointed” by the state’s response.

Sibal said the state had already provided Group B officers, but Naidu said they “are not qualified” as the EROs/AEROs have to perform quasi-judicial functions.

Story continues below this ad

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, also appearing for the state, said that “in Bengal, we only have 69 SDOs.”

“In that case, the state should have told the ECI, we don’t have enough officers, you bring from wherever you can,” the CJI said.

Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Marriage registration in Gujarat, Gujarat Marriage registration, constitutional rights, gujarat government, love jihad, Harsh Sanghavi, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs
Citing ‘love jihad’, Gujarat moves to change marriage registration law, make parental consent compulsory
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Marriage registration in Gujarat, Gujarat Marriage registration, constitutional rights, gujarat government, love jihad, Harsh Sanghavi, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs
Citing ‘love jihad’, Gujarat moves to change marriage registration law, make parental consent compulsory
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
Sammons
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement