Trouble brews for ‘Pushpa’: Calcutta High Court rejects Jahangir Khan’s interim relief extension plea

The court had then observed that a balance had to be maintained between allowing a candidate to participate in the democratic process and permitting the police investigation to continue.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday vacated the prayer for extension of the interim protection from coercive action granted previously by it to Trinamool’s Falta candidate, Jahangir Khan.

The vacation bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, after hearing both the sides, observed, “It would be highly unjust if undue protection is given to the writ petitioner only on account of change of political scenario in West Bengal. The writ petitioner has miserably failed to make out a case of interim protection, prayer for extension of interim protection rejected, the interim protection is vacated.”

Appearing for Khan, Senior Counsel Kishore Dutta submitted , “We pray for an extension of the interim protection order. The interim order was extended till May 26. The regular court has come to the conclusion that due to the change of the political situation, there was a series of FIRs [against Khan]…that situation still continues.”