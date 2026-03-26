Dismissal for second marriage is ‘too severe’: Why Tripura High Court protected rifleman’s pension after 20 years of service

The Tripura High Court was dealing with a plea of state against the single judge order. (Image generated using AI)

Tripura High Court news: Observing that the act of second marriage without seeking permission from the government is misconduct, but it cannot be so severe in nature that he should be dismissed from service, the Tripura High Court has modified the punishment of a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel from dismissal to compulsory retirement.

A division bench of Justices Dr T Amarnath Goud and Datta Purkayastha was hearing a plea of the state challenging the single judge order, which set aside the disciplinary authority‘s punishment order.

“The act of second marriage without seeking permission from the government is misconduct, but it cannot be said that the misconduct is so severe in nature that he should be dismissed from service, disentitling him from pensionary or other service benefits,” the court said on March 23.