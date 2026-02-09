‘Not a chattel or ball’: Tripura High Court slams college’s high-handedness’ in 4-year battle to reunite mother, daughter

The Tripura native woman claimed that she was not allowed to meet her minor daughter in the hospital. (Image generated using AI)

While ordering the immediate restoration of a minor girl’s custody to her biological mother, the Tripura High Court recently said that no law can deprive the child or mother of their bond, love, and affection.

A division bench of Justices T Amarnath Goud and S Datta Purkayastha was dealing with a habeas corpus plea filed by a woman from Tripura seeking to hand over the custody of her child from alleged illegal detention in Tamil Nadu.

“The laws are made for the citizens, but citizens are not born for the laws. No law can deprive the child or mother of their bond, love, and affection, and the relation cannot be denied,” the court observed on February 4.