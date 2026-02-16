‘Large-scale narco-terror conspiracy’: Tripura High Court warns of deadly link between drug influx, HIV surge in state

Tripura HIV Surge: Denying bail to three accused in the NDPS case, the court observed that 14,000 yaba tablets, worth Rs 1.40 crore, were seized from them. (Image generated using AI)

Tripura High Court news: Dismissing the second bail plea of three men accused of involvement in a large-scale narcotics operation, the Tripura High Court has noted that the state is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs, leading to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the bail application of three men in a case related to the seizure of narcotic substances worth around Rs 1.40 crore.

“It is seen in Tripura that because of the border State, it is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs leading to HIV/AIDS and the citizens are victimized,” the court said on February 9.