‘Large-scale narco-terror conspiracy’: Tripura High Court warns of deadly link between drug influx, HIV surge in state

Tripura High Court news: Dismissing the second bail plea of three men accused of involvement in a large-scale narcotics operation, the Tripura High Court has noted that the state is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs, leading to the spread of HIV/AIDS.
Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the bail application of three men in a case related to the seizure of narcotic substances worth around Rs 1.40 crore.
Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the bail pleas of three men in a drug seizure case.
“It is seen in Tripura that because of the border State, it is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs leading to HIV/AIDS and the citizens are victimized,” the court said on February 9.
On July 31, 2025, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel acted on secret information regarding a red vehicle parked near Jatrapur in Tripura.
A search of the vehicle yielded 14,000 yaba tablets, weighing approximately 1.49 kg.
Yaba is an illicit stimulant drug composed of methamphetamine and caffeine.
Subsequent investigation led the authorities to a house where the petitioners were detained.
The accused were arrested and charged under sections 22(C)(where the contravention involves commercial quantity), 25 (allowing premises to be used for commission of offence), and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Their first bail application was dismissed on January 16, 2026.
Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate S Kar Bhowmik and advocate E L Darlong argued that no contraband had been recovered from the possession of the petitioners, nor was there any live link established between the petitioners and the allegedly seized contraband. Falsely, the petitioners have been roped into the present case.
They further submitted that there was no independent witness for the search and seizure of the alleged contraband.
Representing the state, Public Prosecutor R Datta submitted that there are sufficient incriminating materials indicating that all the three accused had conscious possession of the seized articles and, therefore, Section 37 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable) of the NDPS Act will apply.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More