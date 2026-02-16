‘Large-scale narco-terror conspiracy’: Tripura High Court warns of deadly link between drug influx, HIV surge in state

Tripura High Court News: Flagging the ‘crime against society and humanity’, the Tripura High Court said the state is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs, leading to HIV/AIDS.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 11:51 AM IST
narcotic drugs HIV AIDS Tripura high courtTripura HIV Surge: Denying bail to three accused in the NDPS case, the court observed that 14,000 yaba tablets, worth Rs 1.40 crore, were seized from them. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tripura High Court news: Dismissing the second bail plea of three men accused of involvement in a large-scale narcotics operation, the Tripura High Court has noted that the state is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs, leading to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the bail application of three men in a case related to the seizure of narcotic substances worth around Rs 1.40 crore.

Justice T Amarnath Goud tripura high court Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the bail pleas of three men in a drug seizure case.

“It is seen in Tripura that because of the border State, it is facing regular problems with narcotic drugs leading to HIV/AIDS and the citizens are victimized,” the court said on February 9.

Also Read | ‘Not a chattel or ball’: Tripura High Court slams CMC Vellore’s ‘high-handedness’ in 4-year battle to reunite mother, daughter

Background

  • On July 31, 2025, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel acted on secret information regarding a red vehicle parked near Jatrapur in Tripura.
  • A search of the vehicle yielded 14,000 yaba tablets, weighing approximately 1.49 kg.
  • Yaba is an illicit stimulant drug composed of methamphetamine and caffeine.
  • Subsequent investigation led the authorities to a house where the petitioners were detained.
  • The accused were arrested and charged under sections 22(C)(where the contravention involves commercial quantity), 25 (allowing premises to be used for commission of offence), and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
  • Their first bail application was dismissed on January 16, 2026.
  • Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate S Kar Bhowmik and advocate E L Darlong argued that no contraband had been recovered from the possession of the petitioners, nor was there any live link established between the petitioners and the allegedly seized contraband. Falsely, the petitioners have been roped into the present case.
  • They further submitted that there was no independent witness for the search and seizure of the alleged contraband.
  • Representing the state, Public Prosecutor R Datta submitted that there are sufficient incriminating materials indicating that all the three accused had conscious possession of the seized articles and, therefore, Section 37 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable) of the NDPS Act will apply.
Also Read | ‘Stand until court rises’: Tripura High Court orders woman to stand in courtroom until end of day in contempt case

Findings

  • It is represented in several cases by the respective advocates that each yaba tablet is sold at around Rs 1,000 as per demand.
  • In the present case, 14,000 tablets, worth Rs 1.40 crore, have been seized.
  • The youths of Tripura are sinking day by day under the influence of this narcotic, which cannot be ignored. The addiction is increasing day by day.
  • A prima facie case has been made out by the prosecution against the accused, and there is a serious allegation of crime against society and humanity.
  • It is a large-scale narco-terror conspiracy involving transitional actors and possible enemy-state-sponsored involvement.
  • A perusal of the chargesheet submitted by the investigating agency clearly demonstrates that it is in compliance with the required statutes.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
menopause
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement