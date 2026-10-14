Tripura High Court refuses relief to ex-CM Manik Sarkar over ‘inflammatory’ speech

The Tripura High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed against former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in a provocative political speech case. The court observed that the former CM’s purported utterances motivated people “to disturb harmony in the state”.

Saying that provocative speeches by political leaders often trigger severe public unrest societal and legal consequences, the court noted that such statements during campaigns frequently precede physical confrontations, pre-poll or post-poll riots, and targeted assaults on minority or rival groups. “Regulatory bodies, such as the Election Commission of India, occasionally impose temporary campaign bans or public meeting restrictions on candidates who violate model code guidelines via inflammatory rhetoric, though critics often argue these measures are applied inconsistently,” it added.

Justices T Amarnath Goud and Biswajit Palit were hearing Sarkar’s plea to quash the FIR registered against him in over his speech allegedly made during a political programme held at Agartala on August 10.

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“A fair reading of the words ‘Jongi Andoloner pothe jete desh-rajya’ gives an ignition for law and order and motivates the followers to disturb the harmony in the State. One call from a renowned leader like the petitioner (the former chief minister), either for progress or for deterioration, would change the scenario of the State. A person of such status, it is always desired that the petitioner motivates the people of Tripura towards progress,” the October 13 order read.

The court stated that though Articles-14 and 19 gives certain fundamental rights equally, it would not mean that “any person can express his views from a platform provocative the public against the law and order”. According to the Amnesty International India, the court said that the political leaders in India who were creating a “violent environment” by making hateful speeches should be held accountable.

justices T Amarnath Goud and Biswajit Palit said that unless the investigation was completed, it could not be said that under the influence of the speech, how many such incidents have occurred. justices T Amarnath Goud and Biswajit Palit said that unless the investigation was completed, it could not be said that under the influence of the speech, how many such incidents have occurred.

The court also mentioned the riots in north-eastern Delhi where eight people were killed and the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act where more than 100 were injured. The court also noted that violence had taken place in Jamia Milia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University after the hateful speeches made by political leaders.

The high court was of the view that the ongoing immunity that the political leaders enjoy, encourages them and other non-state actors to create more violence. The court also highlighted the need of an independent and impartial investigation into the speeches that have led to ongoing and past violence.

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According to the judgment, an FIR was filed on August 16 alleging that on August 10, the former chief minister had made some public statements during a political programme held at Agartala. As per the man who complained, the former minister had said in Bengali, “Jongi Andoloner Pothe Jete Desh-Rajya,” which translated to “the country and the state will have to take the path of militant/aggressive movement”.

The complainant alleged that that the words of the former chief minister were open instigation to “wage war against the central and state governments and are likely to incite citizens to resort to violence, disturb public order, peace and tranquility and encourage unlawful activities.”

The man who filed the complaint claimed that the words of the former chief minister were open instigation to “wage war against the central and state governments and are likely to incite citizens to resort to violence, disturb public order, peace and tranquility and encourage unlawful activities.”

‘Mechanical manner’

Senior Advocate BR Bhattacharjee and advocate D Singha, appearing for Sarkar, argued that the allegations made in the FIR was filed in bad faith with an “ulterior motive of wreaking vengeance” on the former chief minister out of a political grudge and that the case was registered in a “mechanical manner”.

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The counsel argued that the statement had been misinterpreted and misrepresented to disgrace the former minister and that the alleged statement was itself an incomplete sentence as per grammatical structure and was rather vague and ambiguous and did not convey any meaningful message.

The counsel urged that selectively taking words from the statement said in a political programme was “impermissible criminalization of political rhetoric”. The counsel further contended that the FIR did not mention any actual riot that took place as a result of the statement and that merely using politically charged language cannot turn political criticism into a criminal offence.

Advocate R Datta and S Saha appearing for the state argued that because of the incident, the volume of the gathering and the heightened public tension, it was necessary to evaluate the intention, knowledge, and possible effect of the minister’s words. The counsel urged that deciding whether a political speech made to an agitated crowd was a provocation to riot or not requires an evidence based inquiry that cannot be finished by the high court under Article-226.

Sarkar, the court said, was a respected individual, belonging to communist party of the state. “A person of this stature in public and that too in the State of Tripura which is very sensitive and surrounded with states facing several challenges and the human peace and harmony is at stake,” it added. The court, however, observed that his speech calling for “militant and aggressive action” was not warranted and given that he is a senior political leader of the state, “his words” carried “weightage amongst his followers and also amongst the public at large”.