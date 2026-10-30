Trio gets life sentence for cow slaughter in Gujarat as court cites Manusmriti

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case after they were found in possession of 277 kg of beef, citing Hindu scriptures to underscore the religious significance of the cow.

In his judgment penned in Gujarati earlier this week, Additional Sessions Judge B R Rajput also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on the convicts, Vasim Qureshi, Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi, and Asfaq Bahelim. One of the accused persons, Lalabhai Senma, had died during the pendency of the trial. Two others were acquitted in the case. The convicts were punished under the provisions of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 and Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954.

“The cow is considered equivalent to the mother of the universe. It is useful for human life and society. Protecting the cow is an act associated with religion and compassion, while justice protects the truth. Wherever cow slaughter takes place, lawful action must be taken against it. If the offence against the accused is proved by evidence, appropriate punishment should be awarded in accordance with the applicable law. By walking the path of justice alone, religion and justice can be established. Protecting life and enforcing the law are important duties of a just society,” the ruling stated.

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Court invokes Manusmriti

According to Hindu scriptures and Manusmriti, the court said, the cow (Gudhan) is accepted not merely as an animal, but as an equal and the “axis” of religion. Maharishi Manu assigned the primary responsibility of animal protection and cow-rearing to the Vaishya varna; similarly, in ancient traditions, the pair of cow and bull holds special significance.

Referring to the Vedas and Hindu scriptures, the judge said that when drops of nectar fell from the mouth of Lord Brahma onto the earth through penance, Surabhi cow (Kamdhenu) emerged from the divine nectar drops, who is considered the mother of all bovine species on earth.

Similarly, in the Rigveda, the cow is called “Anya,” meaning she is never worthy of being slain or killed, it added.

“Gaavo vishvasya maatarah” means the cow is the mother of the universe, wherein 33 crore deities reside. The four legs of the cow are symbols of the four Vedas. Likewise, according to the Harivamsa Purana, Manusmriti also describes the cow as the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, and following her marriage to the sage, the creation of bovine wealth grew on earth. Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh reside in the horns of the cow, and the Sun and Moon reside in her eyes; hence, she is called ‘Gomata'”