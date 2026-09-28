Decide Trinamool symbol dispute in 4 months: Supreme Court tells Election Commission of India

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four months’ time to the Election Commission of India to decide the party name and symbol dispute between two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress party. The top court passed the order while hearing Mamata Banerjee’s plea challenging the ECI’s interim decision to freeze the name All India Trinamool Congress and its election symbol ‘Flowers & Grass’ amid the factional feud within the party.

The court directed both the parties to file their response within four weeks and asked the ECI to decide the dispute within three months. Thus, effectively a four-month timeline has been fixed to decide the dispute.