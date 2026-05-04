Trident Group moves High Court against Punjab pollution control board raid after founder joins BJP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Trident Group, which has alleged political vendetta behind a raid by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at its industrial unit, rather than environmental violations.

Appearing before the High Court, counsel for Trident Group Senior Advocate Munisha Gandhi and Advocate Viraj Gandhi argued that the regulatory action against its industrial units intensified immediately after the company’s founder and Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta changed his political affiliation. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that the sudden inspections and withdrawal of security cover to Gupta indicate a pattern of retaliatory action.

The company submitted that its yarn and other divisions held valid consents/clearances until April 7 and April 13, respectively. It further stated that prior approvals exist for the paper division, while the application for the towel division has been pending since January 30, 2026.

Trident Group clarified that it does not dispute the Board’s authority to conduct inspections, but stressed that such inspections must follow due legal procedure. It alleged that on April 30, around 7.30 pm, a team of nearly 30 officials entered the premises abruptly, pressured staff, collected samples, and failed to follow prescribed procedures. The petitioner claimed it signed the sampling report “under protest,” apprehending bias in the process.

Additional documents were submitted to show that regulatory authorities had conducted regular inspections in the past and that the company had consistently obtained the required approvals until recently.

Imaginary claims, says PPCB

Refuting the allegations, Senior Advocate D S Patwalia, the counsel appearing for the PPCB, termed the claims “imaginary” and clarified that the visit was not a “raid” but a routine inspection conducted under the directions of the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Board informed the court that inspections of red-category and large industrial units are mandatory under Section 23 of the Water Act, and nearly 450 such inspections have been conducted in the past six months.

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The Board further argued that no adverse or final order has been passed against the company so far, making the petition premature. It contended that Trident Group is effectively seeking judicial protection against any possible future action based on anticipated inspection findings, which is not maintainable in law.

Raising a preliminary objection, the Board questioned the maintainability of the petition, stating that, in the event any adverse order is eventually passed, the company has an alternative statutory remedy under Section 14 of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act and, therefore, direct intervention by the High Court should be limited.

Sudden shift in regulatory approach, alleges Trident

Trident, however, emphasised that while the power to collect samples is undisputed, the procedure prescribed under law is mandatory. It alleged violations of Section 21(3), stating that samples were neither divided into two parts nor properly sealed in the presence of industry representatives, thereby casting doubt on their evidentiary value.

Trident also noted that, according to PPCB’s records, the company remained compliant with the prescribed standards until March 25 and had valid consent orders up to April 13. It argued that the sudden shift in regulatory approach within a month raises legitimate concerns.

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While acknowledging that the timing of events may raise suspicion, the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry said it will ask the PPCB to act only in accordance with law, after due process.

The company submitted that any coercive action, such as power disconnection, closure, or orders under Section 33A, without a fair and joint inspection process, could cause irreparable loss to a listed company employing approximately 15,000 people.

It requested that no coercive steps be taken without issuing a show-cause notice and following due process. Opposing this, the PPCB maintained that the petition essentially seeks directions on how a statutory authority should exercise its powers, which would be contrary to established judicial principles.

After hearing both sides, the High Court reserved its judgment. A detailed order is yet to be released in the matter.

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The counsel for Trident had earlier submitted to the court that the company was being targeted after its founder and Rajya Sabha member, Rajinder Gupta, changed his political allegiance and joined the BJP on April 24, along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs.

Gandhi told the bench that Gupta, now the company’s chairman emeritus with no day-to-day operational role, stepped away from active management in 2022 and was presently in the United States undergoing treatment, including a third open-heart surgery. Also, Trident, a listed company employing around 15,000 people, had been compliant with environmental norms under the Air Act and Water Act and had regularly secured statutory consents.