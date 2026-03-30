Accidents tribunal can’t deduct transport corporation’s interim damages while awarding compensation: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has maintained a Passengers Accident Relief Fund Trust since 2002 to provide immediate financial relief to the legal heirs of passengers killed in road accidents. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has held that the Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT) cannot deduct interim compensation paid by a road transport corporation to a deceased passenger’s legal heirs from the compensation it awards.

Justice Vijaykumar V Patil said in his order on March 17, “To allow the deduction of the amount paid by the Corporation, which is under an independent statutory contract formed as a proactive measure to provide immediate financial relief to legal heirs of the deceased passengers of the KSRTC buses who die in accidents, will be against ‘public policy’.”

In 2018, Shanti succumbed to injuries after the bus she was travelling in from Periyapatna to Madikeri collided with another bus. Acting on a petition filed by her husband Ramappa, the tribunal awarded compensation of Rs 3.40 lakh in 2019, directing that the Rs 3 lakh paid by the corporation as an interim measure be deducted from the amount.