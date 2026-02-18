SC orders interim stay on forcible exhumations amid plea over tribal Christians’ burial rights in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court issued the stay while hearing a PIL regarding tribal Christians being denied burial rights in their villages. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the forcible exhumation of bodies in Chhattisgarh while hearing a plea that alleged that tribal Christians in the state were being denied the right to bury their dead in their villages and that those already buried were being forcibly shifted.

Issuing notice to the state government on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality and Others, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ordered, “In the meantime, it is provided that no further exhumation of buried bodies shall be permitted.”

On January 27, 2025, the Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict on a plea seeking permission to bury a deceased Christian pastor in the village graveyard or on his private agricultural land in the state.