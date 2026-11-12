‘Treat foetus as child’: Couple who lost baby in road accident gets Rs 2 lakh compensation

A 28-week-old foetus must be treated as a “child” for the purpose of awarding compensation in a road accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled in a 1997 case, awarding around Rs 2.2 lakh to a couple who lost their unborn baby after the pregnant woman was hit by a scooter.

Justice Pramod Goyal was dealing with a plea by the parents challenging the 2000 Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order which dismissed their compensation claim for the unborn child. “In the present case, the foetus was 28 weeks old and has to be treated as a child,” the court said on November 2.

The ruling noted that the Kerala High Court’s full bench has recognised that a foetus beyond six months of pregnancy could be treated as a viable child, making parents eligible for compensation in the event of its death in a road accident. “In the present case, since the deceased was an unborn child, a multiplier of ‘9’ would be appropriate for the purposes of determining loss of earning capacity. Accordingly, a multiplier of ‘9’ is taken for calculating loss of dependency,” it ruled.

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The court further observed that the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had erred in dismissing the parents’ claim solely on the ground that compensation for the loss of an unborn child was not maintainable.

On the question of compensation, the court held that the notional income of the unborn child should be calculated on the basis of minimum wages applicable to an unskilled worker in 1997. It applied a 40 per cent increase towards future prospects, deducted 50 per cent towards personal expenses, and adopted a multiplier of nine to calculate the loss of dependency.

Justice Pramod Goyal passed the order on November 2. Justice Pramod Goyal passed the order on November 2.

28-week-old unborn child dies in accident

The parents were challenging the MACT’s rejection in May 2000 of the claim in connection with the death of their unborn child in a motor vehicle accident in June 1997, allegedly caused by the rash and negligent driving of the respondent who was driving a scooter.

On June 8, 1997, at about 10.30 pm, the 28-week pregnant woman and her husband were returning home from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) on their motorcycle when the incident occurred. Due to a block on the Chandigarh-Panchkula road, the husband stopped his motorcycle on the kachcha portion of the road at about 10.45 pm. The wife got down from the motorcycle and started walking ahead to check if their vehicle could pass through the block.

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According to the petitioner’s counsel, advocate A S Virk, when the woman had hardly covered seven to eight steps, the another vehicle came from behind and struck his scooter against the woman, dragging her eight to 10 feet. The woman sustained multiple injuries, including fractures, while her unborn child died as a result of the accident.

Her husband filed a compensation claim before MACT, which held that the accident was caused by the scooter driver’s rash and negligent driving. However, it dismissed the claim in 2000, holding that compensation for the loss of an unborn child was not maintainable. Challenging this decision, the parents filed a plea before the high court.