Travel firm ‘denies refund’ as Australia tour cancelled amid Covid, man wins Rs 2.3 lakh

The travel company contested the complaint, arguing that the complainant was not entitled to a refund and that it had offered a credit voucher for future services. (AI-generated image)

A West Bengal consumer commission has directed a travel company to refund Rs 2 lakh paid for an Australia-New Zealand tour cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that it deliberately failed and neglected to refund the advance amount to the complainant.

A bench of president Manoj Kumar Rai and member Ashoka Guha Roy Bera of the Kolkata District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 20,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs, holding that failure to refund the advance despite repeated requests amounted to deficiency in service.

“The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh for the tour package but did not avail the services of the opposite party due to cancellation of the proposed tour. Though several requests, reminders, and personal visits were made to the opposite party by the complainant from time to time regarding refund of the advance amount, the opposite party deliberately failed and neglected to refund the advance amount to the complainant,” the September 29 order read.