Travel firm ‘denies refund’ as Australia tour cancelled amid Covid, man wins Rs 2.3 lakh

The complainant had booked a 15-night, 16-day Australia–New Zealand tour with the agency in 2020 and paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 12:11 PM IST
travel tour firm agency australia covid pandemicThe travel company contested the complaint, arguing that the complainant was not entitled to a refund and that it had offered a credit voucher for future services. (AI-generated image)
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A West Bengal consumer commission has directed a travel company to refund Rs 2 lakh paid for an Australia-New Zealand tour cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that it deliberately failed and neglected to refund the advance amount to the complainant.

A bench of president Manoj Kumar Rai and member Ashoka Guha Roy Bera of the Kolkata District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 20,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs, holding that failure to refund the advance despite repeated requests amounted to deficiency in service.

“The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh for the tour package but did not avail the services of the opposite party due to cancellation of the proposed tour. Though several requests, reminders, and personal visits were made to the opposite party by the complainant from time to time regarding refund of the advance amount, the opposite party deliberately failed and neglected to refund the advance amount to the complainant,” the September 29 order read.

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The ruling highlighted that the conduct and irresponsible attitude of the travel company caused significant disruption and financial loss to the complainant. “The said act of the opposite party proves the fact that the opposite party is deficient and negligent in rendering service to the complainant,” it said.

2-week Australia, NZ tour

The complainant had booked a 15-night, 16-day Australia–New Zealand tour with an international travel and tourism agency, scheduled to begin on October 14, 2020, and paid an advance of Rs 2 lakh. However, the tour was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

After the cancellation, the complainant sought a refund from the travel company and was assured that the amount would be returned. However, despite repeated requests and a legal notice dated February 10, 2022, the company did not refund the money. The complainant then approached the consumer commission in May 2022, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The travel company contested the complaint, arguing that under the contract the complainant was not entitled to a refund and that it had offered a credit voucher for future services after the tour was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

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Company failed to refund: Order

The commission found that the complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh for the Australia–New Zealand tour and was therefore a consumer of the travel company’s services.

It noted that the tour was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, cancellation of international flights and travel restrictions. Despite the cancellation, the travel company did not refund the Rs 2 lakh even though the complainant had made repeated requests, reminders and personal visits, the commission observed.

It further observed that the company had failed to take any positive steps towards refund, which it described as a primary duty of a service provider.

Takeaway

The order underscored that travel companies cannot retain customers’ money after cancellation of services, even when disruptions arise from extraordinary circumstances. It reinforces consumers’ right to timely refunds and holds service providers accountable for financial loss and harassment caused by failure to return advance payments.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (West Bengal: 1800-345-2808) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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