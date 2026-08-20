Travel curbs on Karnataka minister Nagendra relaxed in Valmiki scam case

The Karnataka High Court has allowed minister B Nagendra, accused in a money-laundering case registered over the alleged Rs 94.73-crore Valmiki corporation scam, to travel within India without court permission.

In his August 14 order, Justice M Nagaprasanna diluted the bail condition that directed Nagendra to obtain the trial court’s permission before leaving the state. “The petitioner is free to travel within the country, as not permitting him to travel within the country would curtail his liberty and the position that he is holding today,” he said.

Nagendra resigned as a minister in June 2024 after allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later arrested him, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in June this year, naming him and others in connection with the alleged fraudulent diversion of Rs 89.63-crore funds from the corporation.