Travel curbs on Karnataka minister Nagendra relaxed in Valmiki scam case

The Karnataka High Court has allowed minister B Nagendra, accused in a money-laundering case registered over the alleged Rs 94.73-crore Valmiki corporation scam, to travel within India without court permission.
In his August 14 order, Justice M Nagaprasanna diluted the bail condition that directed Nagendra to obtain the trial court’s permission before leaving the state. “The petitioner is free to travel within the country, as not permitting him to travel within the country would curtail his liberty and the position that he is holding today,” he said.
Nagendra resigned as a minister in June 2024 after allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later arrested him, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in June this year, naming him and others in connection with the alleged fraudulent diversion of Rs 89.63-crore funds from the corporation.
Nagendra was again inducted into the Cabinet on August 3.
The Enforcement Directorate has requested the high court to cancel Nagendra’s bail, and that plea is pending adjudication.
Senior advocate K N Phanendra, appearing for the minister, argued that owing to his position, Nagendra would have to travel beyond the state and that it would be inappropriate to file applications seeking permission.
Additional Solicitor-General Aravind Kamath, however, argued that Nagendra had been seeking travel permission from the trial court for the last two years and should have approached that court to seek relaxation of the bail condition.
The high court also clarified that Nagendra cannot travel outside the country without the trial court’s permission.
Accounts officer’s suicide led to investigation
The Valmiki corporation scam surfaced on May 26, 2024, after an accounts officer in the corporation died by suicide following the alleged disappearance of a portion of Rs 187 crore deposited from the state treasury and other bank accounts in a new account opened for the corporation in Union Bank of India’s M G Road branch in Bengaluru.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police found that funds from the ST corporation were siphoned into 18 primary accounts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These accounts were allegedly established by Satyanarayana Verma, who, along with his associates, is also accused in a similar scam in Chhattisgarh in 2022. The funds were then allegedly routed to over 170 secondary accounts, from which the money was withdrawn.
The SIT was still investigating the roles of Nagendra and Basanagouda Daddal, then chairman of the corporation and a Congress MLA, when the Enforcement Directorate initiated its money laundering investigation against them.