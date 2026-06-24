Senior citizen’s ordeal on foreign tour results in Rs 1.45 lakh payout from travel agency

It was alleged that upon arriving at Singapore airport, the complainant did not find any representative to receive them. (Image generated using AI)

A Kerala district consumer commission has ordered Rs 1.45 lakh as refund and compensation to a senior citizen who faced inconvenience owing to “deficient” services provided by a travel operator for her Singapore-Malaysia tour package.

A bench of president Ravi Susha and members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P observed that the travel agency failed to provide the service assured by them for sightseeing and that the complainant and her son were isolated from the other members.

“The act of OP the complainant caused much mental agony and financial loss. Therefore we hold that the OP is liable to refund Rs 1 lakh to the complainant as the loss caused to the complainant due to the deficiency of service on the part of OP along with Rs. 35,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs. 10,000 as litigation cost,” the order dated May 29 read.