Agency fails to arrange ‘promised job’ in Israel, Kerala man wins Rs 1 lakh payout

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A Kerala consumer commission has directed a travel agency to pay Rs 1 lakh to a man after it failed to arrange the promised job in Israel and return the money collected from him. The complainant had approached the agency after coming across an advertisement on Instagram in February this year.
President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing the man’s complaint, which stated that the agency had refunded Rs 30,000 following police intervention but failed to return the remaining Rs 70,000 paid as advance.
“Not arranging the job as promised, and default in returning the amount when failed to arrange the job is to be treated as deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party (travel agency),” the commission said on October 7.
The man said he approached the travel agency after seeing an advertisement on its Instagram page seeking assistance in obtaining a visa to work in Israel. The agency allegedly demanded a recruitment fee of Rs 7 lakh, including an initial payment of Rs 50,000 towards its services and training programme.
The complainant paid Rs 1 lakh on February 7, 2026, as the initial payment for himself and his friend. Both travelled to Mumbai for an interview as directed by the agency. They were first offered warehouse-related jobs matching their experience. However, at the interview, they allegedly discovered that the work being offered was cleaning, contrary to what had been promised.
Suspecting fraud, the complainant said he contacted the agency’s head office in Mumbai and learnt that the travel agency did not have its authorisation. He subsequently sought a refund of the amount paid, but the agency allegedly failed to return it.
The man approached the Palakkad Town North Police Station on March 11, 2026. Following police intervention, the agency agreed to return the entire amount by March 30. It paid Rs 30,000 on March 31, but failed to return the remaining Rs 70,000.
He then approached the consumer commission seeking a refund of the balance Rs 70,000, Rs 6 lakh as compensation and litigation costs.
The commission noted that notice was issued to the travel agency, but it failed to file a written version within the given timeline. It was found that the complainant has paid Rs 1 lakh to the agency and was already refunded Rs 30,000 in March. “Hence, the opposite party (travel agency) is bound to pay the balance amount of Rs 70,000,” it added.
Accordingly, the commission ordered the travel agency to pay Rs 70,000 and also asked it to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and mental agony suffered by the complainant. The commission further directed the travel agency to pay Rs 5,000 as costs of the litigation.
The commission clarified that the agency should pay the said Rs 1 lakh within 45 days, failing which the agency should pay Rs 500 as solatium per month.
The ruling highlights that travel agencies offering overseas employment assistance can be held liable for deficiency in service when they fail to arrange the promised job and do not return the money collected from applicants.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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