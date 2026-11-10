Agency fails to arrange ‘promised job’ in Israel, Kerala man wins Rs 1 lakh payout

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a travel agency to pay Rs 1 lakh to a man after it failed to arrange the promised job in Israel and return the money collected from him. The complainant had approached the agency after coming across an advertisement on Instagram in February this year.

President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing the man’s complaint, which stated that the agency had refunded Rs 30,000 following police intervention but failed to return the remaining Rs 70,000 paid as advance.

“Not arranging the job as promised, and default in returning the amount when failed to arrange the job is to be treated as deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party (travel agency),” the commission said on October 7.