Karnataka denies strip searches in transgender survey, tells High Court ‘no apology needed’

The petition sought the survey to be discontinued altogether, arguing it violates the fundamental rights to equality and liberty. (Source: File)

The Karnataka government has told the High Court that no transgender persons were strip-searched or forced to undergo verification during last year’s Gender Minority Survey, and that the question of a public apology “does not arise.”

In an affidavit filed before the court, the government said the survey was carried out “in a healthy environment maintaining dignity of the transgenders,” and rejected the demand for a compensation and rehabilitation fund.

What the government says happened

According to the state, the survey was conducted sensitively at Taluk and District Government Hospitals, with separate private rooms provided for respondents. No one was compelled to answer questions they didn’t want to, and the process was carried out by trained transgender persons.