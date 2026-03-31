Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 gets President nod

The transgender law, which received Presidential assent on Monday, will come into force on a date to be notified by the Centre. (Image enhanced using AI)

Transgender Bill news: The Centre on Monday issued a notification stating that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, which proposes key amendments to the foundational law governing transgender rights, had received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.

The law will come into force on a date to be notified by the Centre.

The notification read, “(1) This Act may be called the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026. (2) It shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.”

At the heart of the amendment is a significant overhaul of Section 2 of the parent Act, which defines crucial terms.