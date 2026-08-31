Transferred twice in 4 days, Karnataka High Court backs inspector’s second move

The Karnataka High Court has held that a police transfer issued without prior Police Establishment Board approval can be cured by subsequent approval. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court has held that a police transfer issued without prior Police Establishment Board approval can be cured by subsequent approval, allowing an inspector’s transfer just four days after he joined a new station. The court said that “post facto approval automatically validates the transfer” cannot be an absolute rule, but said it can cure a procedural defect in appropriate cases.

Justice H Shanthi Bhushan observed that a transfer cannot be set aside merely because the required approval was obtained later.

“An absolute proposition that “post facto approval automatically validates the transfer”, where the competent authority otherwise had the power to effect the transfer and there is no statutory prohibition against subsequent immediate approval, the subsequent immediate approval by the Board would cure the defect,” the August 29 order said.