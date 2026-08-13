Transferred Rs 45,000 to wrong account, bank ‘failed’ to recover, ordered to pay Rs 65,000

The commission was dealing with a plea of a man regarding money transfer from his account. (AI-generated Image)

The Haridwar District Consumer Commission held a private sector bank deficient in service for failing to recover Rs 45,000 wrongly transferred to another account despite receiving prompt information. It directed the bank to refund Rs 45,000 to the man.

A bench of president Gagan Kumar Gupta and members Amresh Rawat and Ranjna Goyal also directed the bank to pay Rs 10,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“The complainant immediately informed the opposite bank with sufficient information that the amount in question had been transferred to the account of another person. Upon this, the opposite bank assured the complainant that they would recover the said amount from the account of the said other person after two to four days and inform him. However, the said amount was not recovered, and even after repeatedly contacting the opposite bank, only assurances were given. The said amount was not recovered, which is indicative of deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties,” the commission said on July 21.