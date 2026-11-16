Training doesn’t shield armed forces from mental health crisis: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has called upon the authorities to examine their existing policies and take appropriate steps to strengthen the mental health and welfare measures for personnel serving in the security forces, observing that police and security personnel, despite their training and responsibilities, are not immune to personal distress and mental health struggles.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj observed that the responsibility of an organisation does not end with assigning duties and expecting them to be performed, but it must also take reasonable steps to look after the physical and mental wellbeing of its personnel. The court’s observation came while discharging a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman sub-inspector from a criminal case for attempting suicide.

“Personnel serving in these forces are also human beings. They have families, relationships, responsibilities and personal problems. They experience grief, anxiety, financial difficulties, marital discord, illness in the family and other difficulties common to human life. Wearing a uniform or undergoing rigorous training does not make them immune to such problems,” the court observed.

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It said that the expectation that they must remain available for duty at all times and discharge their responsibilities, in any situation, irrespective of their personal circumstances or mental condition, requires a change in institutional thinking. The court noted that mental health is directly connected with operational readiness and public safety, especially in the case of personnel entrusted with firearms.

It further noted that the authorities must have appropriate systems for assessing the mental health and fitness of such personnel, before entrusting firearms. “Suitable procedures must also exist for regulating access to firearms where a genuine safety concern arises, while ensuring that such preventive measures do not become punitive or result in automatic exclusion from service,” it added.

The court remarked that a force which looks after the mental and physical wellbeing of its personnel is better equipped to maintain discipline, operational readiness and public safety.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj granted relief to the officer and discharged her from the offence. Justice Suraj Govindaraj granted relief to the officer and discharged her from the offence.

Case before the court

The court was hearing a petition filed by the woman officer challenging a magistrate’s order rejecting her plea to discharge her from the case.

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According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 12, 2022, when the officer was posted as shift-in-charge. She allegedly fired a round from her service pistol at her abdomen while on duty. She sustained serious injuries, underwent major surgery and remained hospitalised for an extended period.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the petitioner under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. Earlier attempting suicide was a punishable offence however under the BNS 2023 it is a punishable offence only if the act is done with the intent to compel or restrain a public servant from discharging their official duty.

During the proceedings, her counsel submitted that she had been suffering from severe mental distress due to her inability to conceive despite years of medical treatment.

The court observed that the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the location of the injury and the petitioner’s medical history, lend support to the inference that the act was connected with her personal distress. It also noted that the evidence did not indicate that the petitioner fired the weapon with an intention to threaten, coerce or compel any other person, or that she intended to cause harm to anyone other than herself.

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The court thus set aside the magistrate’s order and discharged the officer from the offence.