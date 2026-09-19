Train ‘delayed’ by nearly 9 hours, Jharkhand man wins Rs 35,000 payout from railways

Railways contested the complaint, arguing that the man failed to furnish any substantial evidence demonstrating material loss or damage due to the alleged delay. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Jharkhand has directed the South Eastern Railway to pay Rs 35,000 to a passenger after a train was allegedly delayed by nearly nine hours.

President Sunil Kumar Singh and members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi of the Seraikella District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed on September 2 that the complainant suffered physical, mental and financial harassment due to the delay.

“We are of considered view that the complainant has proved his case by cogent and convincing evidence that due to late running of train by OP’s complainant suffered physical mental and financial harassment and accordingly complainant is entitled to compensation from the (South Eastern Railway) for their deficiency in service,” the order read.