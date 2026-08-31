Jammu and Kashmir High court reinstates banker fired over ‘anti-national’ activity

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has set aside the dismissal of a bank senior official accused of anti-national activities, including operating the #TortureKashmir social media campaign. The court said “the same level of trust cannot be reposed” in a bank’s managing director and CEO to dismiss an employee without inquiry as can be placed in the President or Governor.

Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that dismissing an employee without holding an inquiry is a drastic step that should be taken only in rare and appropriate cases.

“While the President and the Governor are high constitutional functionaries and, therefore, they can be trusted with the drastic power of dispensing with the services of an employee without holding an inquiry in appropriate cases, the same level of trust cannot be reposed in an officer of the level of Managing Director and CEO of a bank,” the August 29 order said.